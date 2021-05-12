Mother of victim speaks out after video of attack spreads on social media

The images are disturbing in a video that appears to show two young females being repeatedly assaulted by a group of girls in Riverview, N.B.

Now, the mother of one of the young victims is speaking out.

"These girls were waiting for them at the park, they were hiding behind … there's like an army tank and a stadium, well they were hiding behind that and they took a video of them coming out and jumping my daughter and her friend," said Amy Gray.

Gray says her 13-year-old daughter and a friend were attacked last Friday while on their way to a park near Riverview High School.

CTV News has not independently verified the authenticity of this video, but Amy Gray says the video has been widely circulated on social media.

Her daughter is at home recovering from a concussion.

"She has multiple bruises all around her forehead, her nose is all banged up," Gray said. "On her arms, where they grabbed her, she has bruised fingerprints into both arms."

Gray believes the attackers attend Riverview High School and she has repeatedly contacted the school, but has gotten little satisfaction.

Anglophone East School District says they are working with the RCMP on the incident which took place outside of school hours and off school property.

"I just wanted them to contact the parents," Gray said. "So, the last time, they finally contacted the parents to advise them, but since then only one parent has reached out to apologize; nobody else has said anything."

The other girl in the video is also receiving medical treatment.

"They could have easily killed that girl that they were beating up and my daughter," Gray said. "I just want … I want them to be punished in a fair sense where they learn their lesson and grow up because they're so young."

Gray has contacted the RCMP and would like to see charges laid in the hopes that no one else has to go through what her daughter has.