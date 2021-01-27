A mother and son died in the house fire in Evansburg, Alta., Tuesday morning, RCMP confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties on Tuesday said they believed two people had been unable to leave the duplex after it caught fire at approximately 3 a.m. Police evacuated two elderly people from the other half of the duplex.

A dog trained to find bodies searched the home Wednesday afternoon and discovered the remains of a 50-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son, police said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Half of the duplex belonged to the owners of the Evansburg Family Foods store, according to a GoFundMe page.