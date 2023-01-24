Mother, two teen daughters, homeless after fire in Oro-Medonte
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Oro-Medonte Tuesday morning, and police requested a nearby school keep everyone indoors as a safety precaution.
The fire broke out at a modular home on Line 11 near the 15/16 Sideroad.
The homeowner tells CTV News she was dropping her kids off at school when neighbours alerted her to the fire.
"I have no idea what happened," said homeowner Amy Thomas. "I can't for the life of me think of what I forgot. I turned everything off. I just, I don't know."
More than 30 firefighters battled the flames.
While no injuries were reported, Thomas said her four cats are missing.
"Everything else can be replaced, but the animals can't. They were in there," said an emotional Thomas.
Because of the nearby fire, provincial police placed East Oro Public School in a 'shelter in place,' meaning school resumes as usual inside, but no one leaves the building as a safety measure.
It has since been lifted.
Investigators say the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, but it's not considered suspicious.
