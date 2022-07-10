Motion at Saint John council for action on recycling plant to be tabled Monday

A motion will be presented at Monday night’s Saint John City Council meeting, asking the provincial government to address two recent workplace deaths at a recycling plant on the port.

Darrell Richards died on July 1, a day after being injured while working at the American Iron and Metals facility.

In November 2021, an unidentified worker died from injuries sustained at the same location.

Explosions at the site have been a concern for several years.

Requests for comment from American Iron and Metals over the past week haven’t been successful.

The motion, submitted by councillor David Hickey, says the facility is “one of the most unregulated and unsafe workplaces of the 98 various AIM sites worldwide.”

“I think the time has come to take action, for the province to review its operating license and take action subsequently,” said Hickey in an interview on Sunday. “Whether that’s shutting them down or coming up with stricter regulations to guide them, something has to be done.”

The motion is calling for council to send a letter to Premier Blaine Higgs and other relevant officials within the provincial government.

In a statement last week, New Brunswick’s Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour said the province’s license approval for AIM is related solely to environmental requirements.

“Those would not factor into a workplace incident of this nature,” said Paul Bradley, a department spokesperson. “AIM is located on federal land. So we are unable to speak to any other potential requirements needed to operate.”

A statement from Transport Canada said it didn’t regulate the facility. Both the provincial and federal governments directed all questions about the investigations to WorkSafeNB.

A stop-work order was issued by WorkSafeNB for the piece of equipment related to last week’s incident — a press roller for the preparation of recycling.

In addition to stop-work orders, WorkSafeNB said it had the ability to shut down any facility if unsafe or unhealthy working conditions were observed without acceptable controls in place, or if investigators weren’t allowed to gather evidence after an incident.

WorkSafeNB said both workplace deaths are active investigations, and may take a year or more to complete with the possibility of charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and its regulations.