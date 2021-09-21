Motion at Winnipeg city hall looking to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for councillors and their staff

A week after the City of Winnipeg implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for front-line workers, a motion has been introduced at city council to have the same sort of mandate for elected officials and their political staff.

When the city unveiled the mandate, it said the program did not apply to any councillors or their staff because technically they are not city employees.

Coun. Sherri Rollins moved the new motion on Tuesday suggesting that city council mirror the mandate that has already been put in place.

As part of the motion, she suggests that all councillors and their staff be fully immunized by Nov. 15, 2021. This would mean the first dose would need to be received no later than Sept. 30, and the second dose could happen no later than Oct. 28.

The motion also includes a recommendation to make accommodations for those who don't get vaccinated, suggesting they work remotely.

The motion also mentions councillors have an "obligation to protect the health and safety of all residents they serve and should do all things possible to prevent needless hospitalizations and burden on the health care system and community."