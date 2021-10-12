Motion in council calls for vaccine requirement for in-person delegations

A motion before council would require all in-person delegations at Winnipeg city hall meetings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The public service recommendations are part of a motion being presented to the city regarding the 2022 schedule of meetings and an update on remote participation.

Among the recommendations, the motion calls for a COVID-19 vaccination requirement be enacted for anyone looking to attend city hall in person as a delegation. The motion said this would be similar to a vaccine requirement that was put in place late in September for all council members and their political staff.

The motion said anyone unable to provide proof of vaccination would still be able to participate online, by phone, or by submitting written material.

The motion said this requirement would expire on December 31, 2022.

City Councillor Shawn Nason (Transcona), a member of the governance committee, said he supports the idea, though he feels more thought needs to be put into it.

"I'm a little concerned that we've leapt into this without having a full understanding of what it is going to mean for people coming to city hall," he said. "Security may also have some concerns with regards to some of the conflict that they are going to have from the people and the pushback."

Nason said when it comes to vaccine requirements, he said he believes the city is still acting 'half-heartedly.'

He said he wants to see a full policy around vaccinations be put forward.

"We pay a lot of people a lot of money to come up with these policies and we should be able to have well thought out policies that are grounded in science."

The motion will go to the governance committee on Thursday.