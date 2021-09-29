Motion proposed to prevent protests from disrupting hospitals, schools in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg city councillor wants to prevent protesters from disrupting patient visits around hospitals.
Earlier this month, hundreds of people against vaccine passports demonstrated at Health Sciences Centre.
At one point during the demonstration, protesters walked out into traffic blocking vehicles from passing.
Councillor Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) said she believes it is wrong to protest in front of hospitals, clinics, or schools, so she's bringing forward a motion at city council to create safe access zones.
"I'm all for protests. I'm all for participatory democracy that includes activism," she said.
"This is not that, and it's important to really make sure that facilities, whether they offer abortion services, whether they are educational, whether they are a primary health care facility like HSC, are respected, and the workers in them respected."
If passed, no one would be allowed to protest within 150 metres of these places or face fines.
Rollins hopes to have a vote on her motion at city council in October.
-
Sask. doctors, nurses say current COVID-19 restrictions 'not enough'The Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses are demanding stronger action to blunt the fourth wave of the pandemic.
-
Woman convicted in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church granted day paroleA woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside a church has been granted day parole for six months.
-
Canada's gold medal winning women's soccer team kicking off Celebration Tour in OttawaCanada Soccer announced the women's national team will kick-off its Celebration Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TD Place against New Zealand.
-
Canadians should start their holiday shopping early amid supply chain woes: expertsExperts are advising Canadians to plan ahead and start their holiday shopping early if they don't want to be disappointed amid ongoing global supply chain issues and shortages affecting various sectors.
-
VIFF documentary dives into endangered southern resident orcas' race for survivalThe riveting heartbreak of an endangered orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,500 kilometres in B.C. waters in July 2018 captured the world's attention.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in EspanolaAn officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
-
-
Georgian Bay Honey Bee Festival features Our Lady Peace concertThe Township of Georgian Bay holds its 2nd annual Honey Bee Festival with help from an award-winning Canadian rock band.
-
Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediatelyThe Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.