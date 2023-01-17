Motion would see Sudbury council report on attendance at meetings

While attendance is taken at every municipal council meeting in Ontario, a motion in Sudbury would have the city issue quarterly reports on who attended which meeting and for how long.

A motion headed to the Jan. 24 city council meeting would have staff prepare reports that focus on who attended recent meetings.

The motion from Ward 6 Coun. Rene Lapierre said being accountable “involves attending and participating in city council and council committee meetings regularly.”

“Attendance records are not currently reflected in one consolidated document,” the motion said.

It calls for the city clerk to report on who attended every council and committee meeting, as well as closed-door meetings, and whether they left before the meeting ended, or arrived after it started.

The motion will be debated at the Jan. 24 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.