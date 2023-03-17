Motive, suspects in B.C. courthouse arson still unconfirmed: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a suspicious overnight blaze that destroyed a courthouse in B.C.'s Interior and injured a firefighter earlier this week.

Flames ripped through the B.C. provincial courthouse in Golden just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, and officials believe the fire was deliberately set.

"As the investigation is still in its early stages, officers aren't able to confirm the motive, nor if any suspects have been identified," said Cpl. James Grandy in a news release Friday.

"What we can say is that all the necessary resources are actively working to advance the investigation."

RCMP said a firefighter with the Golden Fire Department was injured while battling the blaze, and they were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"There was no indication of anyone having been inside the building, or any other injuries having been sustained," Grandy added.

Both BC RCMP and the Golden Fire Department are investigating the arson, along with support from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General's fire service advisor.

"The courthouse was also home to other agencies, including Service BC," said Grandy. "Luckily, given the number of people who rely on in-person services, Service BC is now operating out of the Ministry of Children and Family Development office at 1104 9th St. South."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 250-344-2221.