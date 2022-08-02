Motive unclear, investigation underway after shots fired at Coquitlam home

Police in Coquitlam are appealing for information and witnesses after shots were fired at a home Monday afternoon.

At around 5 p.m., officers were called to a house on Foster Avenue near Blue Mountain Street, according to a statement from the RCMP.

"Frontline officers attended the area and discovered bullet holes in the exterior of the residence. No one was injured as a result of this shooting," according to police.

"Police are working hard to determine the motive of this shooting."

Investigators will be in the area canvassing for CCTV footage and witnesses and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and has information or dashcam video to contact them by calling at 604-945-1550.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477