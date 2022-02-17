Motley Crue, Def Leppard to play at Commonwealth Stadium in September

Classic bands Motley Crue and Def Leppard are coming to Edmonton in September.

They will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 4.

100.3 The Bear is thrilled to announce

Motley Crue & Def Leppard!

with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts!

Sunday, September 04, 2022 at Commonwealth Stadium

Tickets on sale Friday, February 25th at 10AM pic.twitter.com/9PDRQymlvK

On Wednesday, Oilers Entertainment Group announced Rod Stewart would come to Rogers Place on Sept. 17.