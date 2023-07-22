Motocross racers from across Ontario arrive in Sudbury for inaugural race

Motocross enthusiasts from across Ontario are in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford this weekend for the first Off-road Ontario Race Series in the north.

Off-road Ontario is the governing body of races in the province with 21 classes.

The Voodoo Ranch Sprint Enduro was held on Joel Castonguay's farm, one of the race director's and promoters.

He told CTV News this race was brought to Sudbury to boost tourism and showcase what northern Ontario has to offer.

"As trail riders and racers across northern Ontario, we've had to travel to Toronto," Castonguay said.

"So we felt it was time to bring racing up north to get the southern people to see what we have to offer here."

Saturday's races included youth riders and women's novice racers with Sunday featuring the adult races.

"There's a lot of passion here," Castonguay said.

"So some have been racing since they were kids and there's some like me in their mid 40s, still racing."

Megan Sharpless, a women's pro racer with the Off-road Ontario series, was at Saturday's event supporting other women and young girls. She said another a passion of hers, along with racing, is introducing women to the sport.

"I want to bridge the gap between how male dominated the sport is and getting more women into it," she said.

Organizers anticipated there will be at least 100 participants over the course of the weekend.

Castonguay said there are plans to expand the event to other northern Ontario communities and bring it back again next year.