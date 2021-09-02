Motor collision sends four people to hospital: Waterloo regional police
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Four people have been sent to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a two vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
Police tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
Trussler Road is closed between Township Road 14 and Oxford Waterloo Road. Roseville Road is closed from Trussler Road and Northumberland Street.
Currently on scene for a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles in North Dumfries.
Four individuals have been transported to hospital, two with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/7fV3ynBZaI
-
