Motor vehicle collision leads to charges

A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing charges after a motor vehicle collision took place in the city’s northeast end Thursday morning.

At about 11 a.m., police responded to the area of Adelaide Street North and Wallace Street for a two-vehicle collision.

Five people were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they found a quantity of drugs in one of the vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance.

The male driver was additionally charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

Both of the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in London court on July 28.