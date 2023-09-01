iHeartRadio

Motor vehicle collision shuts down one lane on Highway 9


image.jpg

Airdrie RCMP and EMS are on scene at the intersection of Highway 9 and Range Road 263 investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that took place late Friday afternoon.

Highway 9 has been reduced to a single lane as a result. Police hope to reopen it later Friday night.

No word on injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

