Motor vehicle crash temporarily closes two lanes of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa paramedics transported one person to hospital for treatment after a crash temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of the Queensway in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417, just west of Pinecrest Road, at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Fire says reports indicated a vehicle had rolled over. Ministry of Transportation cameras showed a vehicle on its side in the outside lane on the Queensway.

"Initial fire crews on location confirmed the report of someone trapped inside the vehicle," Ottawa Fire said in a statement. "The Ottawa Fire crews, including an extrication team, worked quickly to remove the trapped individual."

Ottawa paramedics transported one person to hospital in stable condition. Three other people were assessed on the scene.

All eastbound lanes of the Queensway were temporarily closed. All lanes were open on the Queensway at Pinecrest just before 8:30 p.m.

At 18:46, @OttFire Firefighters stabilized the vehicle & began the extrication process. The vehicle landed on the driver’s side trapping the driver. At 18:51, five minutes later, the single occupant was safely extricated from the vehicle. #OttNews 2/3 pic.twitter.com/sxHBErf0BN