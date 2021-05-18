Motorbike rider critically hurt after hitting pedestrian

The rider of a small motorbike is fighting for his life after hitting a pedestrian in Barrie.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Ferndale and Edgehill Drives.

Paramedics say two people were taken from the scene to local hospital. A man in his 40s was later airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries. There is no word on the extent of injuries the pedestrian suffered.

Police cannot say when the area may re-open to traffic.

