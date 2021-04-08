Motorcycle, commercial vehicle collide on Hwy. 144; driver left with serious injuries
A collision between a motorcycle and a commercial vehicle closed Highway 144 for six hours Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Police were called at 2:14 p.m. about the collision, which took place in McKeown Township, south of the Cache Campground.
Police said one driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.