Motorcycle community memorial event disrupted by vehicle confrontation

A memorial ride meant to celebrate the life of a 28-year-old Edmonton motorcyclist was sidetracked after a confrontation between a driver and some riders.

Dozens of motorcyclists gathered at Manning Town Centre to remember Nicole Bates, who died in a single-vehicle crash on July 9.

"The community is really torn over this one," said John Taylor. "Nicole was well known within several facets of the community. She was just a friend to everybody in the community."

"Everybody likes to go out and have a lot of fun, you know. We've all done it. Twist the throttle, you know, to kind of feel that breeze, but there's a time and a place. Unfortunately, sometimes we get a little carried away, and accidents happen."

Before the ride was to begin Sunday, a dangerous situation broke out between a car and some riders.

Video captured a moment when a white Ford Fusion backs up in the parking lot and a scream is heard.

"I saw a car that drove onto the curb in front of Sport Check and a whole bunch of people ran to the front of the car, and I thought someone got it," said Alicia Drader.

"It sounded like they were trying to stop him."

Video footage then shows the car coming around the corner back towards the group and appears to drive into Drader as she's crossing the road.

"He drove up, and I pushed off of his front passenger fender to get out of his way," Drader told CTV News Edmonton.

The car then fled the scene.

In a statement to CTV News, police say there was a dispute between some of the motorcycle riders and the driver of the Ford Fusion. A driver has been identified as officers continue investigating the incident.

Eventually, the memorial ride started to remember the rider who left a positive mark on the motorcycle community.

"(A ride like this) really helps the healing process," Taylor said. "To have a little bit of closure for family and close friends."