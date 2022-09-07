118 Avenue near NAIT open again after motorcycle crash
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The intersection of 105 Street and 118 Avenue is open again after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
