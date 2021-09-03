MR55 near Copper Cliff in Sudbury reopens following collision
MR55 near Copper Cliff has reopened, Greater Sudbury Police said Friday evening.
"Eastbound MR55 now open," police tweeted. "Thank you for your patience. Please drive safely this long weekend."
Original story:
A single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle has closed the eastbound lanes of MR55 near Copper Cliff.
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday they received the call at 2:15 p.m.
"The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to hospital by paramedic services," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.
"The collision is affecting the eastbound lanes heading towards Copper Cliff from Lively."
The area affected by the closure runs from Fielding Road to the base of the bridge just before Copper Cliff.
Police are unsure how long the lanes will be closed as they investigate. This story will be updated as more information comes available.
