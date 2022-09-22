Motorcycle crash closes Tecumseh and Drouillard roads

Windsor police another intersection is closed Thursday after a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Officers responded to Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Road at 11:53 a.m.

Police say the intersection will be closed both eastbound and southbound as the crash is investigated.

No word yet on injuries.

This is at least the second motorcycle collision reported in the city on Thursday. A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash at Sandwich Street at Rosedale around 2:16 a.m.