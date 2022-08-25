Motorcycle crash in Manitoba kills Toronto woman: RCMP

A 79-year-old woman from Toronto is dead after a motorcycle crash in the RM of Elton Wednesday.

Blue Hills RCMP say they were called around 10:05 a.m. to Road 65N, two kilometres west of Provincial Road 270.

Investigators believe the motorcycle, with two occupants, had been travelling east when it lost control and rolled onto its side. Wet road conditions from recent rain are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Both riders were wearing helmets, but were thrown from the motorcycle during the rollover. Mounties say the driver, a 73-year-old man from Toronto, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His 79-year-old female passenger was rushed to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A Forensic Collision Reconstructionist has been brought in to assist with the investigation.