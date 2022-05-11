Motorcycle crash in Springwater Township sends one to hospital

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Springwater Township Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police said the single-vehicle collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Snow Valley Road between George Johnson Road and Wilson Drive, south of Vespra Valley Road.

The road was closed until just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday for the police investigation.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They encourage any witnesses to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.