Motorcycle crash in Springwater Township sends one to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Springwater Township Tuesday afternoon.
Provincial police said the single-vehicle collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Snow Valley Road between George Johnson Road and Wilson Drive, south of Vespra Valley Road.
The road was closed until just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday for the police investigation.
Police say the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
They encourage any witnesses to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
