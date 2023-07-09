Motorcycle crash kills 35-year-old Shediac, N.B., man
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A 35-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., has died after a motorcycle crash in Grand Barachois.
The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday around 10:40 a.m. Police say the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Investigators believe the crash took place when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and struck a culvert.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
