Motorcycle crash kills 35-year-old Shediac, N.B., man

A 35-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., has died after a motorcycle crash in Grand Barachois.

The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday around 10:40 a.m. Police say the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Investigators believe the crash took place when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and struck a culvert.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.