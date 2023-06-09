Motorcycle crash leads to brief shut down of Deerfoot Trail

Police shut down the northbound lanes of Calgary's busiest highway for a brief period on Friday morning due to a serious crash.

At about 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to Deerfoot Trail at Southland Drive S.E. after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided, police told CTV News.

Drivers were detoured from the scene on Deerfoot Trail at Anderson Road S.E. for approximately 45 minutes.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.