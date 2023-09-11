Motorcycle crash on Anderson Road leaves man with serious injuries
Calgary police are looking for dash-cam footage from a Monday motorcycle crash that seriously injured one person.
Police say the drive lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle while travelling in the westbound lanes of Anderson Road near Bonaventure Drive S.E. at 1 p.m.
The incident took place just before 1 p.m. at Anderson Road and Bonaventure Drive.
Police say the motorcyclist, a 68-year-old man, was travelling in the lane closest to the centre median, when he applied brakes to the rear tire and lost control of the bike.
"The motorcycle then dropped onto its right side, where it slid with the rider several metres into the post and cable barrier, which separated the westbound lanes from the centre median."
The rider suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police don't believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.
The incident caused the closure of westbound Anderson Road between Acadia Drive and Bonaventure Drive S.E.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
