Motorcycle crash sends Truro, N.S., man to hospital: police

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in relation to a single vehicle collision in Antigonish County, N.S.

On Saturday afternoon, Antigonish District RCMP responded to a report of the collision that involved a motorcycle on Highway 245 in Malignant Cove, N.S. Police say the motorcycle was travelling along the highway when it left to road and came to rest in a ditch.

According to police, the driver, a 52-year-old man from Truro, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital via LifeFlight.

Highway 245 has since reopened after being closed to traffic for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.