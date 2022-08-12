Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital in Owen Sound
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A two-vehicle crash tied up traffic on 10th Street West and 1st Avenue West in Owen Sound Thursday morning.
Emergency services attended a collision involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle shortly before 11 a.m.
The motorcycle driver, a 26-year-old male, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
The 55-year-old female driver of the pick-up truck was also brought to hospital as a precaution.
Both vehicles were damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
Traffic flow was slowed due to lane reductions for vehicles travelling both eastbound and westbound on 10th Street.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
