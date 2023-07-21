iHeartRadio

Motorcycle crashes into a house in Ottawa's west end


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

A motorcyclist is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a house in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Baseline Road at Farlane Boulevard at 5 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa a motorcycle crashed into a house

Paramedics transported the driver of the motorcycle to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation continues.

