Ottawa woman, 70, killed in crash at Calabogie, Ont. racetrack


Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old woman was killed when her motorcycle crashed at a private racetrack in Calabogie, Ont.

Police were called to the Calabogie Motorsports Park at around 4 p.m. Sunday for the crash. The victim was taken to hospital and later died.

The victim, a resident of Ottawa, has not been identified.

An autopsy has been requested as the investigation continues.

