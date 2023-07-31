Ottawa woman, 70, killed in crash at Calabogie, Ont. racetrack
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old woman was killed when her motorcycle crashed at a private racetrack in Calabogie, Ont.
Police were called to the Calabogie Motorsports Park at around 4 p.m. Sunday for the crash. The victim was taken to hospital and later died.
The victim, a resident of Ottawa, has not been identified.
An autopsy has been requested as the investigation continues.
-
Lanark horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis virusHealth officials say a horse in Lanark County recently tested positive for EEEV, which is normally found in wild birds but can occasionally spread to horses and humans through a mosquito bite.
-
High-speed internet on the line for Caledon and Dufferin CountyThe Canadian and Ontario governments partnered with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) to provide high-speed internet service.
-
Fire put out at downtown Edmonton houseFirefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
-
Three charged in Wallaceburg assault, two suffered life-threatening injuriesThree people have been charged with aggravated assault after a man and woman sustained life-threatening injuries following a disturbance at a Wallaceburg home.
-
Amazon announces opening date for Elgin County fulfillment centreIn advance of the opening, Amazon said it will start hiring in September with a goal of hiring more than 1,000 regular full-time employees.
-
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibilityConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
-
Ottawa Tourism launches a Visit Ottawa Pass to checkout several attractionsThe new "Visit Ottawa Pass" rolls the admission to several attractions into one price point and a virtual ticket.
-
New report cites staffing shortages and surgical backlogs among health-care gaps in CanadaThe Canadian Institute for Public Health Information has released a new report highlighting issues within Canada's health-care system.