Motorcycle driver clocked driving 60 km/h over posted speed limit, ticketed for stunting: RCMP

A 23-year-old man from Dartmouth has been ticketed with stunting after police say they clocked his vehicle driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.

At approximately 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, a member of Halifax Regional Police's Traffic Unit observed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed on Barrington Street in Halifax.

Police say the vehicle was captured driving 110 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

The Dartmouth man, 23, was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Halifax police say the man was also ticketed for having no insurance and having an improperly positioned expired license plate.

The man's license was suspended for seven days and his motorcycle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver's record.