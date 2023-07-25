Motorcycle driver collides with OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital early Tuesday afternoon after crashing into an OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard.

It happened right around noon in the northbound lanes of St. Laurent between Belfast and Tremblay roads.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, director of transit service delivery Troy Charter said the bus was not moving at the time of the crash.

"The Transit Operations Control Centre received notification shortly after 12 p.m. today of a motorcycle making contact with a stationary bus near St. Laurent Boulevard and Belfast Road. At the time of the incident, the bus was servicing a bus stop while performing route 19 on St. Laurent Boulevard," Charter wrote.

"The Ottawa Police Service cleared the bus to leave the scene at approximately 12:35 p.m. As with all collisions, OC Transpo will conduct an internal investigation and compile a collision report.”

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa the motorcycle driver was taken to the trauma centre as a precaution due to muscle and skeletal pain, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

One lane was closed for the investigation and towing, Ottawa police said.

This is the second collision in the area involving an OC Transpo bus in the last week. A 26-year-old woman was killed Friday when she was hit by an OC Transpo bus on the R1 LRT replacement route at St. Laurent and Tremblay.