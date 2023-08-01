Motorcycle driver dies following east-end collision

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, a collision between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle near the intersection of Sheffield Boulevard and Commissioners Road East led to one person being sent to hospital with serious injuries.

London police confirmed Tuesday that the driver of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital. Police will not be releasing his identity.

"This is something. This kind of any tragedy was bound to happen," said local resident Tariq Bhatti.

For residents of the newer but expanding subdivision, this is a common and growing problem.

Bhatti continued, “We see [problems] every day because the Commissioner Road is very, very busy. And unfortunately, this subdivision had only one entrance and one exit.”

Ward 1 Coun. Steve Hillier was not available for an interview Tuesday, but did tell CTV News he has asked city staff for a proper traffic light at the intersection, but said he was told that won't happen until 2029.

In a statement from the City, Garfield Dales, the division manager for transportation planning and design, said, “The city is committed to making our roads safer for everyone and has adopted vision zero principles.”

The statement went on to say they will await findings of a police investigation to help determine what, if any, action to take.

Residents say something has to happen before another tragedy occurs.

“If we can have an interstate, like a roundabout around about it, a good safety net, you know, everybody will slow down,” added Bhatti.

Every summer, there is an influx of motorcycle riders, as well as collisions involving them.

Bob Gamble is the supervisor of transportation corporate training solutions at Fanshawe College, where they offer safety lessons for riders.

“You're very vulnerable when you're on the motorcycle. If a motorcycle has a fender bender collision with the SUV or a transport truck, it might just be a small event for the larger vehicle. But, unfortunately for the motorcycle rider, it can often mean a critical injury or death,” said Gamble.

No charges relating to the collision have been laid as of yet. Police said the investigation is ongoing.