Motorcycle driver in Woolwich crash has died

The motorcyclist who was injured in Saturday’s crash in Woolwich Township has died.

Waterloo Regional Police have only identified him as a 57-year-old from Uxbridge.

Emergency responders were called to Chilligo Road and Woolwich Guelph Townline, between Kitchener and Guelph, at around 1:45 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling on Chilligo Road when it collided with a Kia SUV going in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle driver was thrown from the vehicle and police say he had serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say their Traffic Services Unit is still investigating the incident.