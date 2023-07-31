Motorcycle driver killed in crash with tractor: RCMP

A motorcycle driver from Winnipeg died on Friday following a crash with a farm tractor on Highway 8.

According to RCMP, officers received a call at approximately 11 a.m. about the crash, which took place on Highway 8 and Siglavik Road (Road 108N) in the RM of Gimli.

When they arrived, they found that the driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Winnipeg, was dead at the scene.

Investigators say a farm tractor that was pulling a discbine - a piece of equipment that is pulled behind a tractor to help cut grass - was heading west on Siglavik Road when it collided with the motorcycle, which was heading south on Highway 8.

The driver of the tractor, a 72-year-old man from Gimli, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, RCMP said.

The crash is being investigated by a forensic collision reconstructionist.