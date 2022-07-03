Motorcycle driver killed in head-on crash near Woodstock

Provincial police said a motorcycle driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash just outside of Woodstock.

First responders were called to Gun's Hill Road near Oxford Road 14 around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Gun's Hill Road and a pickup truck was heading southbound at the time of the collision.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who officials said was around 30 years old, was later pronounced dead in a Woodstock hospital.

OPP have not yet released their name.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"To all our police officers, firefigthers and paramedics who arrived on scene today, and especially the Good Samaritans, the three off-duty nurses who attempted to provide some life-saving measures, we just want to say thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for stopping and trying to assist," said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a Twitter video.

Gun's Hill Road reopened around 6:30 p.m.

#OPP investigating fatal headon crash between motorcycle and pickup truck. West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continuing to investigate. Gunshill Road at Oxford Road 14 will open in 3 to 4 hours. Please #DriveSafely. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/1ITEEv5jT7