Motorcycle driver killed in North Bay following collision with moose

A 54-year-old man from Callander, Ont., was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a moose.

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay were called to the scene at 9:30 p.m. about a collision on Highway 11 south in North Bay, just south of the Lakeshore Drive exit.

"Investigation revealed that a southbound motorcycle collided with a moose on the highway," police said in a news release Friday. "The driver, Darren Renaud, 54 years old of Callander, Ont., was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards."

An OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigator arrived at the scene to help with the ongoing investigation. The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.