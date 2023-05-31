Motorcycle driver seriously injured in collision in Kingston, Ont.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with another driver Wednesday afternoon in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston police said it happened on Battersea Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious, but stable condition.
Police said the motorcycle driver was travelling northbound on Battersea Road when the driver of a southbound pickup truck towing a trailer tried to make a left turn onto River Ridge Drive. The motorcycle collided with the trailer, knocking its driver off. The motorcycle kept going a short distance north, colliding with the front end of a second pickup truck that was travelling southbound. The driver of that truck was uharmed.
The 64-year-old driver of the pickup truck that made the left turn has been charged with failing to afford reasonable opportunity to avoid a collision under the Highway Traffic Act.
Police asked residents to avoid the area of Battersea Road between Kingston Mills Road and Unity Road for the investigation. Roads reopened just after 7 p.m.
