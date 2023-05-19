Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.
The driver had clocked in at 186 km/h in a 100 km/hr zone, but had been over 200 km/hr initially, according to a tweet from the Combined Traffic Services of Saskatchewan.
In addition to the fine, the motorcycle will be impounded for seven days.
⚠️186 km/h (had been well over 200 initially) in a 100 zone will cost this motorcycle rider $1201 and a loss of the bike for 7 days.��♂️ #smh @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/44NBy82GSs— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) May 19, 2023
