Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police

A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.

The accident took place on Dunbrack Street near Walter Havill Drive, Halifax police said in a statement Thursday, and the 29-year-old driver of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital.

Southbound traffic on Dunbrack Street is being redirected at Highway 102, and police are asking drivers to take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Police provided no other details about the crash.