Motorcycle driver taken to hospital following collision with transport truck in P.E.I.

A 27-year-old man from Charlottetown, P.E.I. has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a transport truck and a motorcycle on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m. on June 17, members with the Queens District RCMP, the RCMP's Traffic Unit, Island EMS and North River Fire Department responded to a collision on Route 248 (North York River Road) in Milton Station, P.E.I.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling north on Route 248 and the transport truck was travelling south when they collided.

The motorcycle sustained extensive damage and the driver, a 27-year-old man from Charlottetown, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

RCMP collision analysts are on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Route 248 between Route 225 and Route 2 will remain closed until further notice.