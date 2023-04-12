Motorcycle impounded after travelling 100 km/h on 50 km/h Saanich road

A motorcycle rider had his bike impounded for seven days and was served several tickets after he was spotted travelling more than 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Saanich, according to RCMP.

Mounties say an officer with the B.C. Highway Patrol Capital Regional District Integrated Road Safety Unit was conducting traffic enforcement near Beaver Lake Park on March 29 when they saw the motorcycle zipping down Elk Lake Drive.

"The officer witnessed a motorcycle accelerate, cross a solid double line into the oncoming lane, and then pass the vehicle in front of it," said RCMP in a release Wednesday.

The officer determined the motorcycle was travelling at 106 km/h, according to RCMP.

The rider was stopped and his red 2013 Honda motorcycle was impounded for a week. He was also issued a ticket for excessive speeding and a ticket for failing to keep right of a double solid line.

"Now that spring is upon us, we are seeing a higher number of motorcycles on our roads," said Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting officer in charge of BC Highway Patrol Vancouver Island.

"I’d like to remind all motorcyclists to obey the rules of the road and drive in a predictable fashion; that’s what your fellow motorists expect," he said.

RCMP are encouraging all motorists to be careful as sunnier weather approaches.

Across B.C., motorcycles account for roughly 3.5 per cent of all insured vehicles, but make up more than 10 per cent of all roadway fatalities, police say.

On average, about 40 motorcycle riders are killed in 2,200 crashes across the province each year.