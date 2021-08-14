Motorcycle operator dies following crash in Haldimand County

The operator of a motorcycle has died after a crash in Haldimand County Friday afternoon.

Provincial police were called to the three-vehicle collision around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 6 and 1st Line in Hagersville.

A motorcycle and two passenger vehicles were struck from behind by a vehicle at the traffic signals, according to officials.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police later identified the operator as 66-year-old Biagio "Gino" Crimeli of Stoney Creek.

The crash was one of several OPP investigated on Friday as tens of thousands of motorcyclists flocked to Port Dover for the annual Friday the 13th event.

The #OPP would like to say #ThankYou to our partners/stakeholders for all of their efforts in making this a safe #FridayThe13th event for everyone. Approximately 40 to 45k people descended on #PortDover with only minor incidents being reported. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/lsOwEMJ1DT

“Please make sure you put driving as a priority, pay attention to where you are, where you’re going, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings, and just focus on the task at hand which is driving,” said Const. Ed Sanchuck in an online video posted by OPP. “Coming up to an intersection, make sure you check both ways, checking twice could save your life.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.