Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
The incident took place on July 28 at around 2 p.m., when the Ontario Provincial Police’s Nipigon detachment received a report about a car that rammed into a motorcycle and pushed it off the road on Highway 17.
According to police, the car didn’t stop after this crash, and was driving over 180 km/h.
To contain the area, the highway was closed in both directions, with the car ultimately getting stuck on Camp 81 Road.
Officers arrested two people and seized a large amount of fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine sulphate, crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine. Police also seized cellphones, a combat knife and a baton.
Derick Brown, 34, and Amelia Fisher-Levesque, 21, were charged with public mischief, as well as multiple drug-trafficking offences. None of these charges have been proven in court.
Both of the suspects appeared before an Ontario Court of Justice on July 30.
