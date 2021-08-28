Motorcycle rally supports Albertans in recovery from addiction

Participants in a special event held by a Calgary centre for addiction recovery will be in for the ride of their life on Saturday.

The 12 Stop Ride for Recovery, organized by the Fresh Start Recovery Centre, is now in its 13th year.

The trip begins at the Centre Street Church (3900 Second St. N.E.) and brings riders through 12 different stops aimed at raising awareness about the issues those with addictions face.

It also provides opportunities for supporters to donate funds to the centre to help it continue with its work.

"It's a friend-raiser, it's a fundraiser, it's to promote recovery, it's to tell people that recovery is real, it's attainable," said Stacy Petersen, executive director of Fresh Start.

He said times have changed when it comes to people reaching out for help to recover from addictions.

"People want to talk about recovery, they know there is a solution and this is a great way for people to show up and support and raise funds for recovery at Fresh Start."

The event runs through the day and will include a number of surprise activities along the way.

The Fresh Start Recovery Centre has helped Calgarians and their families for the past 29 years. It's been recognized as the best run treatment centre in Canada for its program delivery.

Further information can be found online.