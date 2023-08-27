Motorcycle ride honours fallen first responders

A multi-day charity motorcycle ride in honour of fallen first responders wrapped up this weekend in Simcoe County.

This year's Canada 911 Ride was held in honour of five Ontario police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Hundreds of police and civilian motorcyclists took to the roads in Simcoe County, York Region and Durham Region Sunday in memory of Constable Andrew Hong with the Toronto Police Service, Greg Pierzchala with the Ontario Provincial Police, Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup with South Simcoe police and Travis Gillespie with York Regional Police.

"It's heavy on the heart because a lot of these officers I know or have known, and you hear the stories time and time again of tragedy, so I am here to support them in any way I can, and this is the way I can do it," said Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah with the OPP.

The Canada 9-1-1 Ride Foundation is a not-for-profit charity that's been doing these rides for the past 17 years. In that time, it has raised more than $1 million to help the families of fallen officers.

We create bursaries for the children of fallen first responders, police, fire and paramedics so that the children of members have a post-secondary education. We also assist children who are impacted as a result of criminal acts," said Jim Adamson with the Canada 9-1-1 Foundation.

Many of the people taking part have been taking part for years. Many bring their children down to pay their respects.

"It's a great reminder for us for the community we do have a lot of support, you know, driving through the community's people come out they have banners and flags it's really good to see," said Staff Sgt. Shane Stevenson, Toronto Police Service.

The event wrapped up in Aurora, where a final tribute was paid to Const. Hong, a member of the Toronto police motor squad.