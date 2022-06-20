Motorcycle rider being rushed to hospital after crash on Hwy. 407, all westbound lanes closed near Pickering
A motorcycle rider is being rushed to a trauma centre following a collision on Highway 407 in Pickering on Monday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle in the westbound lanes of the highway near Salem Road at around 4:30 p.m.
The westbound lanes of the highway have been closed as a result of the collision and traffic is now being forced off at Lake Ridge Road.
“The motorcycle rider is being transported to a trauma centre right now and we have our collision reconstruction team on the way to conduct their investigation,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video update posted to Twitter. “If you happen to be a witness of the vehicles - the motorcycle, the car - or the collision please call the Whitby OPP.”
An air ambulance was initially dispatched following the collision but because of the time required for crews to respond a decision was made to transport the patient via land ambulance.
At this point it is not clear when the highway will reopen.
“I expect there will be extensive delays while this investigation is ongoing,” Schmidt warned.
