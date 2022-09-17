Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in Mississauga

A motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the incident occurred on Highway 403 near Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Few details have been released about the circumstances of the collision.

The left lane of the highway was blocked off while police investigated the incident.

