Motorcycle rider takes off on police

Essex County OPP are hoping the public can help identify an off-road motorcycle driver they say didn’t stop for police.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, an officer in Kingsville was patrolling on Main Street near Wigle Avenue when they reported seeing an off-road motorcycle on the road without a license plate.

According to a release, when the officer signaled for the rider to stop, they immediately sped up and lifted the front tire off the ground performing a "wheelie" and continued down the road, away from the officer.

The rider is described as wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and shoes, a green helmet with a sun visor.

The bike is described as a small off-road style bike with a rear gas tank, front fender and white rear side panels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.